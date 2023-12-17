Will Logan Thomas find his way into the end zone when the Washington Commanders and the Los Angeles Rams meet in Week 15 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Thomas will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Logan Thomas score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Thomas has accumulated 45 catches for 424 yards and three TDs this season. He has been targeted on 63 occasions, and averages 35.3 yards receiving.

Thomas has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Logan Thomas Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 8 4 43 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 2 22 1 Week 4 @Eagles 3 3 41 0 Week 5 Bears 11 9 77 1 Week 6 @Falcons 1 1 2 0 Week 7 @Giants 6 4 51 0 Week 8 Eagles 8 6 44 1 Week 9 @Patriots 5 4 31 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 5 5 40 0 Week 11 Giants 8 5 58 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 4 2 15 0 Week 13 Dolphins 1 0 0 0

Rep Logan Thomas with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.