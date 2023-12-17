Sunday's game between the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-4) and Elon Phoenix (2-8) squaring off at Schar Center has a projected final score of 74-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Marshall, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Thundering Herd enter this matchup following a 102-77 win against Jacksonville on Friday.

Marshall vs. Elon Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

Marshall vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 74, Elon 65

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Marshall Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on December 2, the Thundering Herd defeated the Florida Gators (No. 82 in our computer rankings) by a score of 91-88.

Marshall has one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.

Marshall 2023-24 Best Wins

91-88 at home over Florida (No. 82) on December 2

79-74 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 97) on November 12

102-77 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 279) on December 15

Marshall Leaders

Abby Beeman: 17.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 6.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 46.7 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (21-for-58)

17.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 6.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 46.7 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (21-for-58) Breanna Campbell: 14.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 53.0 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

14.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 53.0 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21) Aislynn Hayes: 13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Mahogany Matthews: 10.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 50.0 FG%

10.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 50.0 FG% Roshala Scott: 21.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

Marshall Performance Insights

The Thundering Herd outscore opponents by 14.1 points per game (posting 88.1 points per game, 11th in college basketball, and conceding 74.0 per contest, 320th in college basketball) and have a +127 scoring differential.

