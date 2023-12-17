Check out best bets as the Washington Commanders (4-9) will aim to halt a four-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Rams (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.

When is Rams vs. Commanders?

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The Rams are the bet in this contest. They're favored by 11.7 more points in the model than BetMGM (18.2 to 6.5).

Looking at this game's moneyline, the Rams' implied win probability is 74.4%.

The Rams have won 83.3% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (5-1).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -290 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Commanders have entered the game as underdogs nine times this season and won three of those games.

This season, Washington has been at least a +235 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Los Angeles (-6.5)



Los Angeles (-6.5) The Rams are 7-5-1 against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 6.5-point favorites or more, Los Angeles has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

The Commanders have covered the spread in a game five times this season (5-7-1).

Washington has an ATS record of 1-2-1 when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (50.5)



Under (50.5) Los Angeles and Washington combine to average 7.4 fewer points per game than the total of 50.5 set for this game (including the playoffs).

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 2.2 more points per game (52.7) than this matchup's total of 50.5 points.

Rams games have gone over the point total on six of 13 occasions (46.2%).

Commanders games have gone over the point total in eight out of 13 opportunities (61.5%).

Kyren Williams Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 20.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 9 89 7 21 3

Antonio Gibson Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 12 16.1 0 26.8 2

