Who’s the Best Team in the Sun Belt? See our Weekly Women's Sun Belt Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Sun Belt, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.
Sun Belt Power Rankings
1. Southern Miss
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 24-3
- Overall Rank: 93rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 295th
- Last Game: L 69-67 vs Memphis
Next Game
- Opponent: Cleveland State
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
2. JMU
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 22-7
- Overall Rank: 105th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 138th
- Last Game: W 78-71 vs Maine
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Maryland
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
3. Old Dominion
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 23-4
- Overall Rank: 109th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 273rd
- Last Game: L 64-50 vs VCU
Next Game
- Opponent: NC State
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Texas State
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 22-6
- Overall Rank: 120th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 208th
- Last Game: W 72-46 vs Denver
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Florida International
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
5. UL Monroe
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 19-8
- Overall Rank: 130th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 307th
- Last Game: L 70-54 vs Alabama
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cal
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
6. Georgia Southern
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 19-9
- Overall Rank: 133rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 354th
- Last Game: W 81-59 vs Charleston Southern
Next Game
- Opponent: Hampton
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
7. Marshall
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 14-13
- Overall Rank: 144th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 227th
- Last Game: W 84-77 vs Elon
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wake Forest
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
8. Arkansas State
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 16-11
- Overall Rank: 152nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 237th
- Last Game: W 74-59 vs Little Rock
Next Game
- Opponent: UT Martin
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
9. South Alabama
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 194th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 319th
- Last Game: W 67-60 vs SE Louisiana
Next Game
- Opponent: Ole Miss
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
10. Appalachian State
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 205th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 248th
- Last Game: L 99-91 vs Marquette
Next Game
- Opponent: Mercer
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
11. Louisiana
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 7-18
- Overall Rank: 210th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 68th
- Last Game: L 71-48 vs North Texas
Next Game
- Opponent: LSU-Shreveport
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
12. Georgia State
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-20
- Overall Rank: 226th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 328th
- Last Game: W 78-72 vs Clemson
Next Game
- Opponent: LaGrange
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
13. Troy
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 2-26
- Overall Rank: 251st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 64th
- Last Game: L 105-68 vs Iowa State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ SFA
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
14. Coastal Carolina
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 256th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 286th
- Last Game: L 84-72 vs Jacksonville State
Next Game
- Opponent: Chattanooga
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
