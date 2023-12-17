The Washington Commanders' Terry McLaurin will be up against the Los Angeles Rams' defense and Ahkello Witherspoon in Week 15 NFL action. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Commanders pass catchers' matchup against the Rams pass defense.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Commanders vs. Rams Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Terry McLaurin Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Rams 81.4 6.3 41 119 7.75

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Terry McLaurin vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Insights

Terry McLaurin & the Commanders' Offense

Terry McLaurin has collected 60 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 694 (53.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 100 times and has two touchdowns.

Through the air, Washington has been midde-of-the-pack this season in passing yards, ranking 11th in the NFL with 3,071 (236.2 per game).

The Commanders' offensive attack has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 23rd in the league with 261 points (20.1 per game).

Washington has the highest pass rate in the league this season, throwing the ball 39.2 times per game.

In the red zone, the Commanders have made 51 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 15th in the NFL. They throw the ball 56.0% of the time in the red zone.

Ahkello Witherspoon & the Rams' Defense

Ahkello Witherspoon has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 35 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 11 passes defended to his name.

In terms of passing defense, Los Angeles is conceding 226.7 yards per game (2,947 total) in the air, which ranks the team No. 20 in the league.

The Rams average 22.3 points allowed per game, which ranks 20th in the NFL.

Los Angeles has allowed five players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Rams have given up a touchdown pass to 15 players this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Terry McLaurin vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Advanced Stats

Terry McLaurin Ahkello Witherspoon Rec. Targets 100 72 Def. Targets Receptions 60 11 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.6 32 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 694 35 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 53.4 2.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 204 2.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 3 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.