The Houston Rockets (13-10) battle the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-12) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 18, 2023.

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers vs Rockets Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Rockets allow to opponents.

Cleveland is 12-7 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank sixth.

The 111.1 points per game the Cavaliers score are five more points than the Rockets allow (106.1).

When Cleveland totals more than 106.1 points, it is 12-7.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Cavaliers have been worse in home games this season, putting up 110.8 points per game, compared to 111.5 per game when playing on the road.

At home, Cleveland is giving up 0.1 fewer points per game (111.2) than away from home (111.3).

In terms of three-pointers, the Cavaliers have played worse at home this season, averaging 11.4 three-pointers per game with a 34.3% three-point percentage, compared to 11.8 per game and a 35.2% percentage when playing on the road.

Cavaliers Injuries