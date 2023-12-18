Donovan Mitchell, Top Cavaliers Players to Watch vs. the Rockets - December 18
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is where the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-12) and Houston Rockets (13-10) will square off on Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Max Strus and Alperen Sengun are players to watch for the Cavaliers and Rockets, respectively.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH, Space City Home Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cavaliers' Last Game
On Saturday, in their most recent game, the Cavaliers beat the Hawks 127-119. With 25 points, Jarrett Allen was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jarrett Allen
|25
|14
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Donovan Mitchell
|22
|5
|13
|2
|0
|4
|Isaac Okoro
|18
|3
|3
|1
|0
|3
Cavaliers vs Rockets Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Rockets Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Rockets Betting Trends & Stats
|Cavaliers vs Rockets Odds/Over/Under
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell puts up 27.3 points, 5.8 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals (second in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.
- Strus' numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 5.5 boards and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 41.2% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Allen is putting up 13 points, 2.3 assists and 8.4 boards per contest.
- Caris LeVert posts 15.2 points, 3.6 boards and 3.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Georges Niang's numbers for the season are 7.6 points, 1.2 assists and 3.8 boards per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Donovan Mitchell
|25.9
|6.8
|5.6
|1.9
|0.2
|2.7
|Darius Garland
|20.5
|2.5
|5.8
|1.5
|0.1
|2.1
|Jarrett Allen
|12.5
|8.9
|2.3
|0.9
|0.7
|0
|Max Strus
|12.9
|5.5
|4
|0.9
|0.4
|2.5
|Evan Mobley
|7.1
|5.7
|0.8
|0.3
|1
|0.1
