Donovan Mitchell plus his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates take on the Houston Rockets at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Mitchell totaled 22 points, 13 assists and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 127-119 win against the Hawks.

We're going to examine Mitchell's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 27.3 25.9 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 6.8 Assists 5.5 5.5 5.6 PRA -- 38.6 38.3 PR -- 33.1 32.7 3PM 3.5 3.0 2.7



Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Mitchell has made 9.4 shots per game, which adds up to 18.3% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 21.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.

Mitchell's opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 100.2 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 100.5 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Rockets have conceded 106.1 points per contest, which is second-best in the league.

The Rockets are the 20th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 44.1 rebounds per game.

The Rockets allow 22.8 assists per contest, best in the NBA.

The Rockets are the second-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 10.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 36 22 5 1 4 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.