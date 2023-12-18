The Cleveland Cavaliers, with Isaac Okoro, take on the Houston Rockets at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 127-119 win over the Hawks (his last action) Okoro put up 18 points.

With prop bets available for Okoro, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Isaac Okoro Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 7.1 5.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 2.3 Assists -- 1.5 1.3 PRA -- 11.8 9.4 PR -- 10.3 8.1



Isaac Okoro Insights vs. the Rockets

Okoro is responsible for attempting 4.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.4 per game.

Okoro's Cavaliers average 100.5 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Rockets are the league's slowest with 100.2 possessions per contest.

The Rockets are the second-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 106.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Rockets have allowed 44.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 20th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Rockets have given up 22.8 per game, best in the league.

Isaac Okoro vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 9 4 1 0 0 0 0 1/26/2023 26 5 1 2 1 0 0

