Will Jake Guentzel Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 18?
Should you wager on Jake Guentzel to light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Minnesota Wild face off on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Jake Guentzel score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Guentzel stats and insights
- Guentzel has scored in 10 of 29 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
- On the power play, Guentzel has accumulated two goals and three assists.
- Guentzel's shooting percentage is 13.1%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 89 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Guentzel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:55
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|23:37
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|2
|0
|21:33
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|24:46
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|22:57
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|2
|2
|0
|25:46
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|19:59
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|20:40
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|20:34
|Home
|W 3-2
Penguins vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
