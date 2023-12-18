Jake Guentzel and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Minnesota Wild. Thinking about a wager on Guentzel? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jake Guentzel vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Guentzel has averaged 20:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

In Guentzel's 29 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Guentzel has a point in 23 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Guentzel has an assist in 16 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Guentzel's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Guentzel going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 56.1%.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are giving up 89 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 29 Games 2 32 Points 5 13 Goals 1 19 Assists 4

