Will Jeff Carter find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Minnesota Wild on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Jeff Carter score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Carter stats and insights

Carter has scored in two of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Carter averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 89 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Carter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:53 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 13:53 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:46 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:07 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 10:04 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 12:08 Home W 3-2

Penguins vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

