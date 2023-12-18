Kris Letang will be in action when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild face off on Monday at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Letang available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Kris Letang vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Letang Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Letang has averaged 24:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

In two of 29 games this year, Letang has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Letang has a point in 13 of 29 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In 11 of 29 games this year, Letang has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Letang goes over his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Letang going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Letang Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 89 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 29 Games 2 14 Points 3 2 Goals 2 12 Assists 1

