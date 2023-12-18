The Minnesota Wild (12-12-4) will try to prolong a three-game win streak when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins (13-13-3) on the road on Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

Penguins vs. Wild Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-120) Wild (+100) 6 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have gone 7-10 when favored on the moneyline this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Pittsburgh has a 7-9 record (winning 43.8% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Penguins' implied win probability is 54.5%.

Pittsburgh and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 16 of 29 games this season.

Penguins vs Wild Additional Info

Penguins vs. Wild Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 82 (27th) Goals 83 (26th) 80 (9th) Goals Allowed 89 (12th) 11 (27th) Power Play Goals 16 (23rd) 18 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 27 (30th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Pittsburgh has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 4-3-3 overall.

Three of Pittsburgh's past 10 contests went over.

The Penguins have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 higher than this game's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Penguins are scoring 1.9 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Penguins are ranked 27th in the league with 82 goals this season, an average of 2.8 per contest.

On defense, the Penguins are one of the best units in league action, giving up 80 goals to rank ninth.

Their goal differential (+2) ranks them 15th in the league.

