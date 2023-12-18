Top Player Prop Bets for Penguins vs. Wild on December 18, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jake Guentzel, Mats Zuccarello and others in the Pittsburgh Penguins-Minnesota Wild matchup at PPG Paints Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
Penguins vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Penguins vs. Wild Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Guentzel, who has scored 32 points in 29 games (13 goals and 19 assists).
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 13
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 12
|2
|0
|2
|7
|at Panthers
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Lightning
|Dec. 6
|1
|0
|1
|5
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Sidney Crosby is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 31 points (17 goals, 14 assists) to the team.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 13
|2
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Panthers
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Lightning
|Dec. 6
|0
|1
|1
|4
Evgeni Malkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Evgeni Malkin has 10 goals and 14 assists for Pittsburgh.
Malkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 13
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Panthers
|Dec. 8
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Lightning
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Zuccarello has scored six goals (0.2 per game) and dished out 22 assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Minnesota offense with 28 total points (1.0 per game).
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Kraken
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Oilers
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Canucks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Kirill Kaprizov has racked up 24 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has eight goals and 16 assists.
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kraken
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Canucks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
