How to Watch the Penguins vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Minnesota Wild on Monday, December 18, with the Wild victorious in three straight games.
Tune in to BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ to see the Penguins and the Wild meet.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have conceded 80 total goals (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Penguins' 82 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Penguins have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 22 goals over that span.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|29
|13
|19
|32
|15
|12
|23.1%
|Sidney Crosby
|29
|17
|14
|31
|25
|26
|60.2%
|Evgeni Malkin
|29
|10
|14
|24
|34
|27
|49%
|Erik Karlsson
|29
|6
|15
|21
|23
|20
|-
|Bryan Rust
|22
|10
|10
|20
|11
|13
|100%
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild concede 3.2 goals per game (89 in total), 12th in the NHL.
- The Wild have 83 goals this season (3.0 per game), 26th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Wild have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Wild have given up 1.7 goals per game (17 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that span.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|28
|6
|22
|28
|20
|15
|30%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|28
|8
|16
|24
|33
|9
|0%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|28
|14
|7
|21
|8
|13
|49.6%
|Marco Rossi
|28
|10
|7
|17
|8
|10
|40.8%
|Matthew Boldy
|21
|8
|9
|17
|17
|19
|34.6%
