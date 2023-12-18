Will Pierre-Olivier Joseph Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 18?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Minnesota Wild on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Pierre-Olivier Joseph a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Pierre-Olivier Joseph score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Joseph stats and insights
- Joseph is yet to score through eight games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.
- Joseph has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Joseph recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:14
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|18:00
|Away
|W 10-2
|10/18/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/13/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:49
|Away
|W 4-0
|10/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:30
|Home
|L 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.