For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Minnesota Wild on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Pierre-Olivier Joseph a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Pierre-Olivier Joseph score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Joseph stats and insights

  • Joseph is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.
  • Joseph has no points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Joseph recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:49 Away L 7-0
12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:14 Away W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:16 Home W 4-2
11/4/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:00 Away W 10-2
10/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:36 Away L 6-3
10/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:31 Home W 5-2
10/13/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:49 Away W 4-0
10/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:30 Home L 4-2

Penguins vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

