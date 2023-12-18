Will Radim Zohorna Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 18?
Can we expect Radim Zohorna finding the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Zohorna stats and insights
- Zohorna has scored in three of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.
- Zohorna has no points on the power play.
- He has an 8.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 89 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Zohorna recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|6:21
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:21
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|9:53
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:49
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|4:52
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|7:43
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:43
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|8:42
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|L 3-2
Penguins vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
