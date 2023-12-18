Will Reilly Smith Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 18?
When the Pittsburgh Penguins square off against the Minnesota Wild on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Reilly Smith score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Reilly Smith score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- Smith has scored in five of 29 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
- He has a 12.1% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are conceding 89 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|18:05
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/8/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:56
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|15:43
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|W 3-2
Penguins vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
