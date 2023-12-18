Reilly Smith will be on the ice when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild play on Monday at PPG Paints Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Smith's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Reilly Smith vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Smith Season Stats Insights

Smith's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:36 per game on the ice, is -1.

In Smith's 29 games played this season he's scored in five of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Smith has a point in 10 games this year (out of 29), including multiple points three times.

Smith has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 29 games played, including multiple assists once.

Smith's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Smith having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Smith Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are giving up 89 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 29 Games 3 15 Points 2 7 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

