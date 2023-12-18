The Pittsburgh Penguins, including Sidney Crosby, will be on the ice Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Minnesota Wild. There are prop bets for Crosby available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Sidney Crosby vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Crosby Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Crosby has a plus-minus of +9, while averaging 19:44 on the ice per game.

In Crosby's 29 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Crosby has a point in 22 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Crosby has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 14 of 29 games played.

Crosby has an implied probability of 37.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Crosby going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 53.5%.

Crosby Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 29 Games 2 31 Points 4 17 Goals 2 14 Assists 2

