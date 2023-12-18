When the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Minnesota Wild on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Valtteri Puustinen light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Valtteri Puustinen score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Puustinen stats and insights

Puustinen is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

Puustinen has picked up one assist on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 89 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

