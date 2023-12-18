In the upcoming tilt versus the Minnesota Wild, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Vinnie Hinostroza to score a goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vinnie Hinostroza score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hinostroza stats and insights

Hinostroza has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

Hinostroza has zero points on the power play.

Hinostroza averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 89 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hinostroza recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 7:52 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:30 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 3-1 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 5:16 Home L 4-3 SO 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:03 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:48 Home L 1-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 3:49 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:58 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 7:37 Away W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.