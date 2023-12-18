The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-0) hope to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the Wright State Raiders (6-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET
  • Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

West Virginia vs. Wright State Scoring Comparison

  • The Raiders' 71.7 points per game are 20.5 more points than the 51.2 the Mountaineers allow.
  • Wright State has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 51.2 points.
  • West Virginia's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.7 points.
  • The Mountaineers put up 81.1 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 69 the Raiders allow.
  • West Virginia has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 69 points.
  • When Wright State gives up fewer than 81.1 points, it is 6-3.
  • The Mountaineers shoot 48% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Raiders allow defensively.
  • The Raiders' 42.5 shooting percentage from the field is 5.4 higher than the Mountaineers have given up.

West Virginia Leaders

  • JJ Quinerly: 18.4 PTS, 3.1 STL, 50.4 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)
  • Jordan Harrison: 13.1 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 50.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)
  • Lauren Fields: 11.3 PTS, 2.9 STL, 41.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (22-for-61)
  • Kyah Watson: 8.1 PTS, 2 STL, 58.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
  • Tavy Diggs: 6.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 51.9 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

West Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Saint Bonaventure W 90-50 WVU Coliseum
12/4/2023 Penn State W 83-65 WVU Coliseum
12/10/2023 Delaware State W 107-43 WVU Coliseum
12/18/2023 Wright State - WVU Coliseum
12/21/2023 Niagara - WVU Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.