Which team is going to emerge victorious on Tuesday, December 19, when the UTSA Roadrunners and Marshall Thundering Herd square off at 9:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Roadrunners. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Marshall vs. UTSA Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Marshall (+12) Over (51.5) UTSA 29, Marshall 25

Marshall Betting Info (2023)

The Thundering Herd have a 21.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Thundering Herd are 4-7-0 against the spread this year.

Thundering Herd games have hit the over in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The average over/under in Marshall games this year is 2.5 fewer points than the point total of 51.5 for this outing.

UTSA Betting Info (2023)

The Roadrunners have an 83.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Roadrunners are 5-6-1 against the spread this year.

UTSA is 3-2 ATS when playing as at least 12-point favorites.

There have been four Roadrunners games (out of 12) that went over the total this year.

UTSA games average 58.5 total points per game this season, 7.0 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Thundering Herd vs. Roadrunners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UTSA 31.7 24.7 35.7 22 27.7 27.3 Marshall 23.3 28.2 28 23.8 18.5 32.5

