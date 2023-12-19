The UTSA Roadrunners meet the Marshall Thundering Herd in the Frisco Bowl as major, 13-point favorites on December 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. A 52.5-point over/under is set for the game.

UTSA is putting up 31.7 points per game on offense this year (37th in the FBS), and is allowing 24.7 points per game (57th) on the other side of the ball. With 358 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Marshall ranks 89th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 64th, surrendering 376.5 total yards per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marshall vs. UTSA Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Frisco, Texas

Frisco, Texas Venue: Toyota Stadium

Toyota Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

UTSA vs Marshall Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UTSA -13 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 -500 +360

Looking to place a bet on Marshall vs. UTSA? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Marshall Recent Performance

Offensively, the Thundering Herd are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating just 354.7 yards per game (-67-worst in college football). On defense, they are conceding 360.7 (63rd-ranked).

The Thundering Herd are putting up 24.3 points per game in their past three games (-18-worst in college football), and giving up 27.3 per game (-6-worst).

Marshall is -29-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (191.3), and -70-worst in passing yards allowed (255.3).

The Thundering Herd are accumulating 163.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (99th in college football), and conceding 105.3 per game (51st).

The Thundering Herd have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall over their past three games.

In its past three contests, Marshall has hit the over twice.

Marshall Betting Records & Stats

Marshall has gone 4-7-0 ATS this season.

Out of Marshall's 11 games with a set total, six have hit the over (54.5%).

Marshall has entered the game as an underdog six times this season and won once.

Marshall has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +360.

Bet on Marshall to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has thrown for 2,162 yards (180.2 yards per game) while completing 65.4% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season. He's also run for 276 yards with four touchdowns.

Rasheen Ali is his team's leading rusher with 203 carries for 1,043 yards, or 86.9 per game. He's found paydirt 14 times on the ground, as well. Ali has also chipped in with 28 catches for 213 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Ethan Payne has run for 301 yards across 72 attempts.

DeMarcus Harris' 396 receiving yards (33 yards per game) are a team high. He has 24 receptions on 31 targets with one touchdown.

Caleb Coombs has collected 310 receiving yards (25.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 39 receptions.

Jayden Harrison's 40 targets have resulted in 22 receptions for 278 yards and one touchdown.

Sam Burton has racked up seven sacks to pace the team, while also recording four TFL and 32 tackles.

J.J. Roberts is the team's leading tackler this year. He's totaled 61 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions.

Micah Abraham has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 24 tackles and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.