Cavaliers vs. Jazz: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 20
On Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Utah Jazz (10-17). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and KJZZ.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Jazz matchup in this article.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Cavaliers vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and KJZZ
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Cavaliers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cavaliers (-4.5)
|227.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Cavaliers (-5)
|227.5
|-198
|+166
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Cavaliers vs Jazz Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Jazz Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Jazz Players to Watch
|Cavaliers vs Jazz Prediction
|Cavaliers vs Jazz Betting Trends & Stats
|Cavaliers vs Jazz Player Props
|How to Watch Cavaliers vs Jazz
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Cavaliers vs. Jazz Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers average 112 points per game (23rd in the league) while allowing 111.9 per contest (ninth in the NBA). They have a +2 scoring differential overall.
- The Jazz have a -198 scoring differential, falling short by 7.3 points per game. They're putting up 112.2 points per game, 22nd in the league, and are giving up 119.5 per contest to rank 24th in the NBA.
- These teams are scoring 224.2 points per game between them, 3.3 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams put up 231.4 combined points per game, 3.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Cleveland is 14-13-0 ATS this season.
- Utah has compiled a 14-13-0 ATS record so far this year.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Cavaliers Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Donovan Mitchell
|32.5
|-110
|27.7
|Max Strus
|15.5
|-110
|13.7
|Jarrett Allen
|15.5
|-111
|12.8
|Isaac Okoro
|9.5
|-110
|7.3
|Dean Wade
|6.5
|-115
|5.2
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Jarrett Allen or another Cavaliers player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!
Cavaliers and Jazz NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Cavaliers
|+5000
|+2000
|-
|Jazz
|+100000
|+50000
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.