How to Watch Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers vs. the Jazz: Streaming & TV Channel for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Utah Jazz (10-17) on December 20, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Jazz.
Cavaliers vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Cavaliers vs Jazz Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Jazz Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Jazz Players to Watch
|Cavaliers vs Jazz Prediction
|Cavaliers vs Jazz Player Props
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (48.4%).
- In games Cleveland shoots better than 48.4% from the field, it is 10-3 overall.
- The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fourth.
- The Cavaliers put up 7.5 fewer points per game (112) than the Jazz give up (119.5).
- Cleveland has a 6-2 record when putting up more than 119.5 points.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- The Cavaliers are averaging 112.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 111.5 points per contest.
- In home games, Cleveland is surrendering 1.2 more points per game (112.5) than on the road (111.3).
- In home games, the Cavaliers are draining 0.1 more three-pointers per game (11.9) than in road games (11.8). However, they own a lower three-point percentage at home (34.8%) compared to away from home (35.2%).
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Evan Mobley
|Out
|Knee
|Darius Garland
|Out
|Jaw
|Ricky Rubio
|Out
|Personal
|Ty Jerome
|Out
|Ankle
|Donovan Mitchell
|Questionable
|Illness
