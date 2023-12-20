Donovan Mitchell and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates face off versus the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 135-130 win over the Rockets (his last action) Mitchell put up 37 points, six assists and two blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Mitchell's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 32.5 27.7 28.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.6 6.4 Assists 6.5 5.5 5.8 PRA -- 38.8 40.8 PR -- 33.3 35 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.1



Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Jazz

Mitchell has taken 21.3 shots per game this season and made 9.6 per game, which account for 19.7% and 18.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 8.8 threes per game, or 21.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Mitchell's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 103.5 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 100.9 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

The Jazz allow 119.5 points per contest, 24th-ranked in the league.

The Jazz concede 42.5 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the league.

Looking at assists, the Jazz are 27th in the NBA, allowing 28.1 per contest.

The Jazz concede 14.3 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/10/2023 36 46 5 6 7 0 3 12/19/2022 23 23 2 1 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.