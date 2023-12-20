Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in West Virginia
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On the 2023 college football postseason slate, fans of schools in West Virginia should have their eyes on the North Carolina Tar Heels versus the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.
College Football Games to Watch in West Virginia on TV This Week
UTSA Roadrunners at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, December 19
- Venue: Toyota Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UTSA (-7)
North Carolina Tar Heels at West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, December 27
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: West Virginia (-5.5)
