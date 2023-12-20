Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in West Virginia
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels and the West Virginia Mountaineers take the field in the Duke's Mayo Bowl for college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of West Virginia.
College Football Games to Watch in West Virginia on TV This Week
UTSA Roadrunners at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, December 19
- Venue: Toyota Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UTSA (-7)
North Carolina Tar Heels at West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, December 27
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: West Virginia (-5.5)
