The Radford Highlanders (9-4) hope to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the West Virginia vs. Radford matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

West Virginia vs. Radford Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

West Virginia vs. Radford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline Radford Moneyline BetMGM West Virginia (-7.5) 140.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel West Virginia (-6.5) 139.5 -285 +230 Bet on this game at FanDuel

West Virginia vs. Radford Betting Trends

West Virginia has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Mountaineers have hit the over just twice.

Radford has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

A total of eight Highlanders games this year have hit the over.

West Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Bookmakers rate West Virginia considerably higher (61st in the country) than the computer rankings do (129th).

Sportsbooks have moved the Mountaineers' national championship odds down from +6000 at the start of the season to +25000. Among all teams in the country, that is the -biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, West Virginia has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.