West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cabell County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Cabell County, West Virginia, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cabell County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Huntington High School at Ironton High School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Ironton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.