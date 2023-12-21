The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (16-12) after winning four home games in a row.

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers vs Pelicans Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have given up to their opponents (46.6%).

Cleveland is 12-7 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 14th.

The Cavaliers put up just 1.5 fewer points per game (112.4) than the Pelicans give up (113.9).

Cleveland is 10-4 when it scores more than 113.9 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Cavaliers average 113.3 points per game, 1.8 more than away (111.5). Defensively they give up 112.7 points per game at home, 1.4 more than on the road (111.3).

Cleveland is conceding more points at home (112.7 per game) than on the road (111.3).

At home the Cavaliers are averaging 27 assists per game, three more than away (24).

Cavaliers Injuries