The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Chad Ruhwedel find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Chad Ruhwedel score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ruhwedel stats and insights

  • Ruhwedel is yet to score through 16 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Ruhwedel has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 102 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ruhwedel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:57 Home W 4-3
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:46 Home W 3-0
11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:43 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:16 Home L 5-2
11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 5-3
11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 4-0
11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:43 Away W 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:56 Away W 2-0
10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:14 Home L 4-3
10/28/2023 Senators 1 0 1 10:58 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.