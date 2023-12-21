Will Chad Ruhwedel Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 21?
The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Chad Ruhwedel find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Chad Ruhwedel score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Ruhwedel stats and insights
- Ruhwedel is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Ruhwedel has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 102 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Ruhwedel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|9:57
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:46
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:00
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:43
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:56
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|10:58
|Home
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.