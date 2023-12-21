Will Drew O'Connor Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 21?
The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Drew O'Connor score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Drew O'Connor score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
O'Connor stats and insights
- In two of 30 games this season, O'Connor has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- O'Connor has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 102 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
O'Connor recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:02
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|18:09
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|17:14
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:29
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|15:57
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
