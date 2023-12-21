The Pittsburgh Penguins, including Jake Guentzel, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. Prop bets for Guentzel are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Jake Guentzel vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

1.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Guentzel has averaged 20:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

In Guentzel's 30 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Guentzel has a point in 24 games this year (out of 30), including multiple points seven times.

Guentzel has an assist in 17 of 30 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Guentzel's implied probability to go over his point total is 39.2% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 55.6% of Guentzel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 102 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 30 Games 5 34 Points 4 14 Goals 1 20 Assists 3

