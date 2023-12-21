The Marshall Thundering Herd (6-4) aim to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-8) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marshall Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Marshall vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison

The Thundering Herd's 87.7 points per game are 24.4 more points than the 63.3 the Demon Deacons allow.

Marshall has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 63.3 points.

Wake Forest has a 3-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 87.7 points.

The 58.5 points per game the Demon Deacons score are 15.8 fewer points than the Thundering Herd allow (74.3).

Wake Forest is 2-0 when scoring more than 74.3 points.

Marshall has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 58.5 points.

This season the Demon Deacons are shooting 37.5% from the field, 8.7% lower than the Thundering Herd give up.

Marshall Leaders

Abby Beeman: 17.9 PTS, 6.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 48.5 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (26-for-66)

17.9 PTS, 6.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 48.5 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (26-for-66) Breanna Campbell: 14.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)

14.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22) Aislynn Hayes: 13 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

13 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41) Mahogany Matthews: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 47.9 FG%

9.6 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 47.9 FG% Roshala Scott: 21 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marshall Schedule