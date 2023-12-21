Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers face the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Strus, in his last game (December 20 win against the Jazz), produced 18 points and four assists.

Below we will break down Strus' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 13.9 13.3 Rebounds 4.5 5.4 4.8 Assists 3.5 3.8 3.4 PRA -- 23.1 21.5 PR -- 19.3 18.1 3PM 3.5 2.9 2.7



Max Strus Insights vs. the Pelicans

Strus is responsible for attempting 13.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.0 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 23.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.9 per game.

Strus' opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 102.1 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 100.9 per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Pelicans are 15th in the league, giving up 113.9 points per contest.

Giving up 43.9 rebounds per game, the Pelicans are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans are 22nd in the NBA, conceding 27 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pelicans have conceded 13.5 makes per game, 19th in the league.

Max Strus vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/22/2023 15 0 6 1 0 0 0 1/18/2023 27 16 2 10 4 0 0

