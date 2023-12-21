Will Noel Acciari Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 21?
The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Noel Acciari score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Noel Acciari score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Acciari stats and insights
- Acciari has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Acciari has zero points on the power play.
- He has an 8.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 102 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Acciari recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:05
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|16:47
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|8:25
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:57
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|14:12
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:26
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|11:51
|Away
|W 5-3
Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
