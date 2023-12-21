Coming off a win last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (who also won their previous game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can see the Hurricanes attempt to knock off the the Penguins on BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Penguins vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/18/2023 Hurricanes Penguins 4-2 CAR

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins' total of 83 goals given up (2.8 per game) is ninth in the league.

The Penguins have 86 goals this season (2.9 per game), 27th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Penguins are 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over that span.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 30 14 20 34 16 12 23.1% Sidney Crosby 30 18 15 33 26 28 60.7% Evgeni Malkin 30 11 15 26 34 28 49.4% Erik Karlsson 30 6 16 22 24 21 - Bryan Rust 22 10 10 20 11 13 100%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are allowing 102 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in league play.

The Hurricanes score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (105 total, 3.3 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players