How to Watch the Penguins vs. Hurricanes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Coming off a win last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (who also won their previous game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can see the Hurricanes attempt to knock off the the Penguins on BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Penguins vs Hurricanes Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Penguins Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Penguins Prediction
|Hurricanes vs Penguins Betting Trends & Stats
|Hurricanes vs Penguins Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Penguins vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|Penguins
|4-2 CAR
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins' total of 83 goals given up (2.8 per game) is ninth in the league.
- The Penguins have 86 goals this season (2.9 per game), 27th in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Penguins are 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|30
|14
|20
|34
|16
|12
|23.1%
|Sidney Crosby
|30
|18
|15
|33
|26
|28
|60.7%
|Evgeni Malkin
|30
|11
|15
|26
|34
|28
|49.4%
|Erik Karlsson
|30
|6
|16
|22
|24
|21
|-
|Bryan Rust
|22
|10
|10
|20
|11
|13
|100%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Hurricanes are allowing 102 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in league play.
- The Hurricanes score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (105 total, 3.3 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|29
|12
|18
|30
|18
|13
|54%
|Seth Jarvis
|32
|11
|12
|23
|9
|19
|44.2%
|Martin Necas
|32
|9
|14
|23
|12
|12
|37.2%
|Michael Bunting
|31
|7
|15
|22
|17
|12
|38.5%
|Brady Skjei
|32
|6
|14
|20
|11
|16
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.