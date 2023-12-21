Bookmakers have listed player props for Sebastian Aho, Jake Guentzel and others when the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Penguins vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Hurricanes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Guentzel has scored 14 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 20 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Pittsburgh offense with 34 total points (1.1 per game). He takes 3.4 shots per game, shooting 13.7%.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Dec. 18 1 1 2 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 at Canadiens Dec. 13 1 0 1 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 12 2 0 2 7 at Panthers Dec. 8 0 0 0 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Sidney Crosby is a key piece of the offense for Pittsburgh with 33 total points this season. He has scored 18 goals and added 15 assists in 30 games.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Dec. 18 1 1 2 4 at Maple Leafs Dec. 16 0 0 0 5 at Canadiens Dec. 13 2 1 3 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 12 0 1 1 4 at Panthers Dec. 8 0 0 0 4

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin is among the leading scorers on the team with 26 total points (11 goals and 15 assists).

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Dec. 18 1 1 2 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 at Canadiens Dec. 13 0 1 1 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 12 0 1 1 4 at Panthers Dec. 8 0 1 1 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Aho, who has scored 30 points in 29 games (12 goals and 18 assists).

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Dec. 19 0 3 3 7 vs. Capitals Dec. 17 1 0 1 3 vs. Predators Dec. 15 1 0 1 3 at Red Wings Dec. 14 0 0 0 3 at Senators Dec. 12 2 1 3 3

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Martin Necas has nine goals and 14 assists to total 23 points (0.7 per game).

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Dec. 17 0 0 0 6 vs. Predators Dec. 15 1 1 2 2 at Red Wings Dec. 14 0 1 1 3 at Senators Dec. 12 1 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.