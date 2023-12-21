For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Radim Zohorna a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Zohorna stats and insights

Zohorna has scored in three of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Zohorna has no points on the power play.

Zohorna's shooting percentage is 8.8%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 102 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Zohorna recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 6:29 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 6:21 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:21 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 4-2 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:49 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:24 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 4:52 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 7:43 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:43 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 8:42 Home W 3-2

Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

