West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Raleigh County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Raleigh County, West Virginia today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Raleigh County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodrow Wilson High School at South Charleston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: South Charleston, WV
- Conference: Mountain State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
