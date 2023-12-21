Will Reilly Smith Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 21?
Will Reilly Smith find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Reilly Smith score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Smith stats and insights
- Smith has scored in six of 30 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Smith has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
- Smith averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 102 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|15:15
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|18:05
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/8/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:56
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|15:43
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.