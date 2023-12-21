Rickard Rakell will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Pittsburgh Penguins meet the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena. There are prop bets for Rakell available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Rickard Rakell vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Rakell Season Stats Insights

Rakell has averaged 15:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Rakell has yet to score a goal this year through 18 games played.

Rakell has a point in three of 18 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Rakell has posted an assist in a game three times this season in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

Rakell's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Rakell going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rakell Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 18 Games 5 4 Points 2 0 Goals 2 4 Assists 0

