Will Valtteri Puustinen light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Valtteri Puustinen score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Puustinen stats and insights

Puustinen is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 102 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

