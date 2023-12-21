Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:20 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Thursday's schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store in college basketball. Among those games is the USC Trojans squaring off against the Long Beach State Beach.
Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash vs. Syracuse Orange
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
- Location: Syracuse, New York
How to Watch Saint Francis (PA) vs. Syracuse
- TV: ACC Network X
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wagner Seahawks vs. New Hampshire Wildcats
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to Watch Wagner vs. New Hampshire
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stonehill Skyhawks vs. George Washington Revolutionaries
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
How to Watch Stonehill vs. George Washington
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lafayette Leopards vs. Dartmouth Big Green
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Edward Leede Arena
- Location: Hanover, New Hampshire
How to Watch Lafayette vs. Dartmouth
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Lafayette Leopards vs. Dartmouth Big Green
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Edward Leede Arena
- Location: Hanover, New Hampshire
How to Watch Lafayette vs. Dartmouth
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Canisius Golden Griffins vs. Youngstown State Penguins
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Beeghly Center
- Location: Youngstown, Ohio
How to Watch Canisius vs. Youngstown State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Le Moyne Dolphins vs. Rhode Island Rams
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Thomas F. Ryan Center
- Location: Kingston, Rhode Island
How to Watch Le Moyne vs. Rhode Island
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northwestern Wildcats vs. Temple Owls
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Liacouras Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to Watch Northwestern vs. Temple
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lipscomb Bisons vs. Kentucky Wildcats
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Memorial Coliseum
- Location: Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network +
Mercer Bears vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: George M. Holmes Convocation Center
- Location: Boone, North Carolina
How to Watch Mercer vs. Appalachian State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.