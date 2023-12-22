Lewis County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Lewis County, West Virginia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lewis County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hampshire High School at Lewis County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Weston, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
