Marion County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Marion County, West Virginia today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Liberty High School at Fairmont Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Fairmont, WV
- Conference: Big Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.